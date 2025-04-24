Thomas Reisinger commutes almost an hour-and-a-half each way for a job in a cavernous steel processing plant here.
"I don't speed," he said dryly.
Some of his coworkers come from much farther, including one who spends workweeks living in a camper and returns home only at weekends. This corner of eastern Arkansas is dotted with RV parks that cater to such workers.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.