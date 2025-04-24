Apple and Meta Platforms were hit by relatively modest European Union fines totaling €700 million ($798 million) for violating tough new antitrust rules for Big Tech, following warnings of harsh retaliation from U.S. President Donald Trump.

EU regulators levied the penalties — €500 million against Apple and €200 million against Meta — under its Digital Markets Act (DMA), which includes a list of dos and don’ts mainly aimed at Silicon Valley giants.

"Apple and Meta have fallen short,” EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said on Wednesday. "All companies operating in the EU must follow our laws and respect European values.”