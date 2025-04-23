Nomura Holdings is telling clients to stay invested through the turmoil that has pervaded financial markets during the escalating trade tensions. With its $1.8 billion acquisition of an asset management business, the Japanese brokerage is putting its money where its mouth is.

"We constantly tell our clients, stay invested through short-term volatility,” Christopher Willcox, Nomura Holdings' executive officer and chair of investment management, said in an interview after the firm’s most significant deal since it bought Lehman Brothers assets in 2008. "So, if we were not to display those behaviors ourselves, we would not be particularly credible.”

With the purchase of Macquarie Group’s U.S. and European public asset management business, Nomura is scooping up about $180 billion in client assets across equities, fixed income and multiasset strategies. About 90% of them are from the United States, where stocks, bonds and the dollar have faced selling pressure since U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs earlier this month.