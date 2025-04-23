Nissan has committed to investing an additional 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in China, and says it sees the nation’s intensely competitive automobile market as fertile ground to help it develop electric vehicles, an area where it needs to improve in order to get back on its feet.

"With China moving so fast, we want to stay and we want to compete,” Stephen Ma, the head of Nissan’s operations in China, said on Wednesday during a news conference at the Shanghai auto show. The investment will be made by the end of 2026.

Ma, who transferred to China in January, previously served as Nissan’s chief financial officer. He was assigned a new role during a major leadership reshuffle that was triggered by a rapid decline in the Japanese automaker’s financial stability.