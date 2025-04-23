Nintendo has said it is seeing overwhelming demand for its upcoming Switch 2 game console in Japan, in a sign the gadget could be on track for the biggest hardware launch in the video game industry’s history.

"We have received 2.2 million applications for the lottery sale at our official online store for customers in Japan alone, which is far larger than what we had anticipated,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa posted on X Wednesday. "As such, we apologize that a significant number of the applicants wouldn’t be selected.”

The Kyoto-based company introduced a lottery system to deal with high demand in Japan that prioritizes customers who played frequently and made online subscription purchases on the original Switch. Preorders will begin on Thursday.

Analysts forecast that Nintendo will be able to produce between 6 million and 8 million consoles by the time it hits shelves on June 5. Sony Group’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are tied for the best launch to date, with each selling 4.5 million units in their first two months on the market.

Furukawa said Nintendo is taking various measures to ramp up production.

The Switch 2’s debut has been marred by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policy. About a third of the units are assembled in Vietnam, which was hit with a 46% tariff before the U.S. gave it a 90-day reprieve at the lower rate of 10%.

Nintendo delayed preorders in the U.S., where the console will retail for $450, from April 9 due to the tariffs. Last week the company said it was raising prices for Switch 2 accessories in the U.S. and that "other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future.”