Canada has seen a boom in political books created with generative artificial intelligence, adding to concerns about how new technologies are affecting the information voters receive during the election campaign.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was the subject of at least 16 books published in March and listed on Amazon, according to a review of the site on April 16. Five of those were published on a single day.

In total, some 30 titles were published about Carney this year and made available on Amazon — but most were taken down from the site after inquiries were made.