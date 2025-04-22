Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday to build out domestic artificial intelligence infrastructure that could fuel a robotics revolution, aligning with the government's goal to boost public- and private-sector funding in AI and semiconductors.

Huang’s exchange with the LDP’s digital committee came a day after he met with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and lobbied him to generate more power to fuel AI.

“You must build it yourself because it's your intelligence,” said Huang, who has run the U.S. semiconductor giant since 1993 and delivered the world's first DGX-1 server to OpenAI in 2016.