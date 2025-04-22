Alphabet's Google needs strong measures imposed on it to prevent it from using its artificial intelligence products to extend its dominance in online search, a U.S. Department of Justice attorney said as a trial in the historic antitrust case began on Monday.

The outcome of the case could fundamentally reshape the internet by unseating Google as the go-to portal for information online.

The Justice Department is seeking an order that would require Google to sell its Chrome browser and take other measures to end what a judge found was its monopoly in online search. Prosecutors have compared the lawsuit to past cases that resulted in the breakup of AT&T and Standard Oil.