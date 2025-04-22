Gold prices hit a fresh record on Monday while the dollar tumbled further along with Wall Street equities as President Donald Trump again slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

U.S. equities had opened the session lower, but stumbled further shortly after the opening bell when Trump called Powell a "major loser" for not cutting interest rates in a social media post, underscoring questions about whether Trump will attempt to fire Powell after threatening the action last week.

Worries about such a move stirred U.S. markets on a day when many global markets were still closed for the Easter holiday.