Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday to push for more electricity generation to meet artificial intelligence’s needs.

The two discussed how Japan is particularly well-positioned to develop AI, given its leadership in robotics and industrial manufacturing, Huang told reporters after the meeting. But he also said that generating and creating intelligence will require energy.

"The country needs to build new infrastructure,” Huang said, eschewing his usual black leather jacket for a blue suit and tie. "Energy is essential for all industrial growth.”