South Korea’s preliminary April trade data gave an early glimpse of how Donald Trump’s aggressive protectionist policies could dent shipments of export-reliant economies.

In one of the world’s first trade figures for April to come out after Trump ratcheted up his tariff campaign, the value of South Korean shipments adjusted for working-day differences fell 5.2% from a year earlier in the first 20 days of April, according to data released Monday by the customs office. That compared with a 5.5% rise reported earlier for the full month of March.

It showed outbound shipments to the U.S. and China were down 14.3% and 3.4%, respectively, while exports to the European Union and Taiwan were up 13.8% and 22%.