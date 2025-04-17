Mark Zuckerberg, the first witness in the Federal Trade Commission’s trial to break up his social media empire, gave a rare window into how he makes business decisions: by fighting for survival, even when his company is ahead.

Over a marathon three days of testimony, the Meta co-founder and chief executive officer clearly articulated how the social media market has evolved rapidly over time — which, if the judge agrees, could make it more difficult for the FTC to prove Meta dominates it.

Zuckerberg was composed, but occasionally evasive, when challenged to explain past emails and other private messages indicating a concerted effort to muscle out competitors.