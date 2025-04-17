The Trump administration is preparing to pressure nations to curb trade with China in negotiations over U.S. tariffs, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dozens of nations are seeking reductions or exemptions from President Donald Trump’s historic import taxes. In exchange for doing so, the U.S. is set to ask them to take steps limiting China’s manufacturing might, a bid to ensure Beijing doesn’t find avenues around Trump’s tariffs.

Trump’s top economic advisers are discussing the idea of asking representatives from other nations to impose what are known as secondary tariffs, essentially a monetary sanction, on imports from certain countries with close China ties, according to a person familiar with the process. The U.S. also wants trading partners to refrain from absorbing excess goods from China, other people said. Other concessions on China may also be put on the table.