Tariff negotiations between Japan and the United States began in Washington on Wednesday with goodwill being expressed by both sides but little progress made, other than an agreement to meet again.

Significantly, exchange rates were not discussed, according to Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator, although defense may have been on the agenda.

The value of the yen had become a point of contention in recent weeks, with the U.S. indicating that the Japanese currency might be too weak, while U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would like Japan to pay more for hosting American troops.