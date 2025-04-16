Earnings from two giants in the semiconductor industry this week are poised to provide an early insight into issues that have punctured investor confidence and sent valuations to multiyear lows.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and ASML Holding have borne the brunt of a broader market selloff, weighed down by both U.S. tariff threats and doubts over future artificial intelligence demand. Chipmaker TSMC is down 18% this year and chip-equipment maker ASML has fallen 12%.

The rout saw TSMC’s forward price-to-earnings ratio hit a two-year low at one point, while pushing ASML to its cheapest level since the COVID pandemic.