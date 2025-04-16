Honda plans to move production of its hybrid Civic from Japan to the United States in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported cars.
Production of the five-door hybrid model, which began in February in Saitama Prefecture, will be relocated around June or July to Honda’s plant in Indiana, a spokesperson for the automaker said Wednesday.
"The decision was made based on external factors including the Trump administration’s tariffs,” they said.
