Japan's tariff czar flew to Washington on Wednesday morning tasked with getting two sides friendly but far apart on trade issues at least somewhat closer.
Even he says it won't be easy.
In the days leading up to the trip, the position of the United States has evolved somewhat, with olive branches being extended but a renewed focus on the currency being expressed. For its part, Japan has remained polite but firm.
