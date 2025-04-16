Japanese financial services firm Keyaki Capital has launched the country’s first online private asset investment platform for high-net-worth investors, according to a statement.

At launch, the platform features an open-ended private credit fund currently distributed by Keyaki Capital, the statement said. The Tokyo-based firm plans to introduce additional private capital funds, including private equity, private credit, real estate, and venture capital funds in the future.

The firm’s move comes as digital investment platforms have expanded rapidly globally in recent years, enabling investors to benefit from greater transparency and easier access to opportunities in different areas. There have also been efforts to make the burgeoning private markets more accessible, including BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s pledge last month to open them up to millions of everyday investors.

Just last week, Singapore-based digital wealth management platform Endowus launched two alternative asset class portfolios that provided investors access to multiple, semiliquid private market funds. The funds comprise a diversified private credit portfolio of strategies from firms like Apollo Global Management, Ares Management, and Blackstone, and a new private equity portfolio that offers access to names such as Carlyle Group and EQT.