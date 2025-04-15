U.S. President Donald Trump said he is exploring possible temporary exemptions to his tariffs on imported vehicles and parts to give auto companies more time to set up manufacturing in the United States.

"I’m looking at something to help car companies with it,” Trump told reporters Monday in the Oval Office. "They’re switching to parts that were made in Canada, Mexico and other places, and they need a little bit of time, because they’re going to make them here.”

The president was asked what short-lived product exclusions he was considering but did not specify how long a potential pause or lowering of auto levies would remain in place.