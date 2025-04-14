Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is keen on high-speed rail and lukewarm on tariffs, he said during an interview in Tokyo on Sunday, the day after a visit to the Yamanashi Maglev Test Track.

“We’re big believers in transportation assets and being able to provide consistent and fast options for people to be able to go from where they live to where they work,” Moore told The Japan Times on the second day of a four-day trade and investment mission to Japan.

The governor explained that technology from Japan can help in the development of the Northeast Maglev in the United States.