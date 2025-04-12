President Donald Trump insisted Friday that his tariff policy was "doing really well" despite China hiking levies on U.S. goods to 125% in the spiraling trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Investors dumped U.S. government bonds, the dollar tumbled and stocks seesawed after Beijing's retaliation against Trump deepened concerns on already traumatized global markets.

Trump sent financial markets into a tailspin by announcing sweeping import taxes on dozens of trade partners last week, only to abruptly roll them back to 10% on Wednesday for 90 days — while raising levies on goods from China.