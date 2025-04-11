Under the leadership of Gov. Kazuo Ueda, who marked two years on the job this week, the Bank of Japan started to gradually unwind its decade-long experiment in super-easy money, a daunting task that he has handled well.
"I think the BOJ has done a good job overall,” said Tomohisa Ishikawa, chief economist at the Japan Research Institute.
Now comes the really tough part.
