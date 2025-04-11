The Financial Services Agency has ordered Prudential Life Insurance and its holding company to report measures to prevent a recurrence of acts of misconduct involving former employees, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The order was issued under the insurance business law.

Police arrested a former Prudential Life employee in June last year on suspicion of fraud. The former employee allegedly defrauded 34 customers of some ¥750 million in total between 1999 and 2023.

Another former employee arrested last year is suspected of having swindled 10 customers out of a total of some ¥170 million.

In February this year, another former employee was arrested on suspicion of leaking customers' personal information.