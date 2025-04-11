Fast Retailing, which runs the Uniqlo casual clothing store chain, said Thursday that its group sales rose 12.0% in the six months through February from a year before to ¥1,790.1 billion, a record high for the fiscal first half.

The growth reflected strong domestic sales of Heattech heat-retention garments and down jackets. Sales in the holiday period were also bullish. Sales in Southeast Asia, North America and Europe expanded, while those in China and Hong Kong were anemic due to slower consumption.

Fast Retailing saw its operating profit surge 18.3% to ¥304.2 billion and net profit jump 19.2% to ¥233.5 billion, both first-half record highs.

The company raised its full-year profit forecasts from previous levels that had already been record highs.

Operating profit is now estimated at ¥545 billion, up 8.8% from the previous year and up from the company's previous forecast for ¥530 billion.

Net profit is expected to rise 10.2% from the previous year to ¥410 billion, up from the prior forecast for ¥385 billion.

The company said that the impact of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump would be limited because products for sale in the fiscal second half ending in August have already been delivered to stores.

The tariffs "will not work if you think about them calmly and rationally," Fast Retailing Chairman and CEO Tadashi Yanai said at a news conference.

"A pinch is an opportunity," he said, expressing confidence that the company will achieve its goal of raising sales to ¥10 trillion in the future.