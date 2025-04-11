India wants to tackle its mounting e-waste problem. Global electronics companies say the cost is too high.

Daikin, Hitachi and Samsung are among manufacturers alarmed by new Indian government rules that require them to pay significantly more to recycle air conditioners, refrigerators, TVs and other appliances, court papers and lobbying letters show.

The electronics giants are urging environment officials to abandon the approach, with four companies suing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration in New Delhi over the measures they say will heighten compliance woes and unsettle businesses.