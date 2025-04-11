China said on Friday it would raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%, further deepening a trade war between the world's two largest economies.
"The U.S.'s imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China seriously violates international trade rules, basic economic laws and common sense," Beijing's State Council Tariff Commission said in a statement shared by the finance ministry, adding that the new levy comes into effect on Saturday.
