A pause on the most punishing U.S. tariffs in a century hands Nintendo valuable time to prepare the momentous launch of its new console and lifts pricing pressure. For now.

The 90-day reprieve on heightened tariffs for most U.S. trading partners gives Nintendo a chance to ramp up shipments of its upcoming Switch 2 console to a market that accounts for more than a third of its sales. Roughly a third of Switch 2 units are assembled in Vietnam — which would’ve been subject to a 46% levy, but now only faces the 10% universal tariff imposed by Donald Trump’s administration — so Nintendo can focus all that production on the U.S. and stock up as many units as possible over the next three months. That period includes the gadget’s release date of June 5.

Shares in the Kyoto-based game maker jumped 10% at Thursday’s open in Tokyo, illustrating the importance attached to the debut. There’s no plan B for the company beyond Switch 2, which will be priced at $450 in the U.S. and ¥49,980 in Japan. It will soon be the key platform for its popular game franchises.