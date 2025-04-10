In an astonishing turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon ordered a 90-day halt to fresh tariffs on dozens of countries — just 13 hours after they went into effect earlier in the day.

A baseline 10% tariff, which entered into force Saturday, will still be in place for all goods imported into the United States. In a social media post, Trump said the decision was made after countries across the globe approached the U.S. seeking trade negotiations without taking retaliatory actions.

“I thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line, they were getting yippy,” Trump said when asked by reporters why he had made the surprising reversal. The president had said earlier that countries in the world have been reaching out and “kissing my a--” to seek negotiations.