Seven & I Holdings jumped the most in a month on Thursday, a day after announcing a plan to buy back ¥600 billion ($4 billion) worth of shares over the next year, which helped ease investor concerns over a weaker earnings outlook.

The stock climbed as much as 9.4% in Tokyo trading, the largest intraday gain since March 6. The benchmark Topix Index rose as much as 8.3%, rebounding after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on higher tariffs that hit dozens of trade partners.

The share repurchase through February, the end of the retailer’s fiscal year, is part of a ¥2 trillion buyback plan Seven & I announced last month.