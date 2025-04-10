A Taiwan mobile phone manufacturer wants to produce electric vehicles for Japanese car companies, a seemingly unlikely proposition given the structure and history of Japan's auto industry.
And it just might work for Hon Hai Precision Industry.
EVs are different — they don’t have engines, so it's much easier to manufacture them, allowing players not normally a part of the process to get a significant piece of the action.
