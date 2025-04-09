U.S. President Donald Trump said he discussed tariffs, shipbuilding and potential energy deals in a "great call" with South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo on Tuesday, a day before a 25% tariff on the Asian ally is scheduled to kick in.

"We have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries. Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good," Trump said on social media.

South Korea's trade minister is traveling to Washington to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer for tariff negotiations.