Hedge funds have joined the hunt for power-trading talent in Asia, as they push into the region’s increasingly active and volatile electricity markets with the aim of offsetting declining profits from mainstay commodities.

Over recent years, the pandemic, then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the crisis that followed created major disruptions in energy supply — and windfall profits for trading houses and hedge funds. As the nature of global upheaval changes, traders are looking elsewhere.

In Asia, that has increasingly meant electricity.