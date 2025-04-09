Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda signaled he’s taking a wait-and-see approach to policymaking as he awaits more clarity on U.S. tariffs while pledging to continue to conduct policy appropriately.

“Our stance is to conduct our policy appropriately by carefully assessing the remaining uncertainties surrounding tariffs and monitoring the economy, inflation and financial markets as we shape our outlook,” he said in parliament Wednesday.

Ueda was responding to a question from Kenji Nakanishi, a lawmaker and a former executive at JPMorgan Securities in Japan, who asked the governor to send a strong message. Nakanishi cited the example of former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who vowed to do “whatever it takes” when the euro area was beset by a debt crisis.