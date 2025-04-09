Hon Hai Precision Industry wants Japan’s carmakers to know it’s willing to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) for them, similar to how it makes PlayStations for Sony Group and iPhones for Apple, and expects to announce partners in the near future.

While Foxconn, as the Taiwanese company is also called, is well known as the world’s largest contract manufacturer and the owner of Sharp, more work needs to be done to raise its profile as a potential builder of cars, according to Jun Seki, chief strategy officer of the Taiwanese company’s EV business.

"What we want to have is more awareness in Japan,” Seki said in an interview. "Foxconn is famous as smartphone builders and also for the acquisition of Sharp, but nothing else.”