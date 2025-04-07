Photographer Franziska Stuenkel likes to take spontaneous urban shots, so she needs a nimble camera that is ready to go when inspiration strikes: her German-made Leica M11.

"I have to be very quick and discreet," said the Berlin-based artist who captures reflections of people walking past windows, their contours merging with the shapes behind the glass.

Stuenkel's compact Leica is the perfect camera for the job, the 51-year-old said.