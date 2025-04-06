As President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs took effect this weekend, U.S. farmers hoping for a profit this year instead found themselves facing lower crop prices — and the prospect of ceding more ground in foreign markets.

"We're already getting below break-even at the current time," said Jim Martin, a fifth-generation Illinois farmer who grows soybeans and corn.

"We knew it was coming," he said of Trump's tariffs. "I guess we're anxious to see how things are going to eventually be resolved."