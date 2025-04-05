U.S. trading partners have few good options in their trade war with President Donald Trump, other than to sue for peace.

Hit by 10% to 50% tariffs on their exports to the world's dominant economic superpower, most lack the firepower to hit back or the political will to slug it out, say government officials, economists and trade experts.

This is why the vast majority of trading partners did not immediately retaliate and indicated a readiness to negotiate a face-saving compromise with Trump. Even among those that have taken counter measures, the door was left ajar to talks.