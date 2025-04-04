CEO Elon Musk pledged Tesla would return to growth this year after the company posted its first-ever sales decline in 2024. But the odds look stacked against him.

Relentless protests in many countries against the billionaire's involvement in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and far-right politics in Europe have tarnished the image of the once-leading electric vehicle brand. That was a key factor behind Tesla posting a 13% drop in quarterly deliveries on Wednesday, the weakest in nearly three years.

Now, investors and analysts are bracing for a fall in Tesla sales again this year.