Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said U.S. tariffs could have a significant impact on trade activity in affected nations, although for now, the overall picture of the policies remains unclear ahead of an official announcement.

"Depending on the size and area of the tariffs, it’s possible they’ll have a large impact on trade activities among nations,” Ueda said in response to questions in parliament Wednesday. "Another big point is how household and business sentiment will be affected by them, influencing overall spending.”

Ueda’s first public comments since U.S. President Donald Trump officially unveiled a 25% auto tariff last week suggest he continues to monitor developments while refraining from offering any hints as to whether he’s become more cautious or less with regard to the BOJ’s rate hike path.