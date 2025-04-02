Warburg Pincus plans to open a Tokyo office later this year as it seeks more real estate and private equity deals in Japan, adding to the expansion of foreign investors in the market.

The New York-based private equity firm, which has already been active in Japan dealmaking, said on Wednesday that it acquired a portfolio of 1,195 shared rental houses in the greater Tokyo area from Lone Star Funds. It didn’t disclose the price.

"Even with the declining population overall in Japan, we feel very strongly and are confident in the growth of metropolitan Tokyo,” Takashi Murata, Warburg Pincus’s co-head of Asia real estate and head of Japan, said in an interview. "It also plays into the theme of inflow of foreigners into Japan.”