Tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump may spell a big economic crisis for Japan, a senior lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said, adding that those on the automotive sector in particular would have a huge impact.

"I personally feel that this may become a big economic crisis for Japan,” LDP policy chief Itsunori Onodera said Tuesday as he led a party workshop to discuss the trade tensions.

"Especially given the breadth of the supply chain of the auto industry, I think this will become an enormous problem that will have an impact on all regions across Japan,” he said, referring to the 25% auto levy that has already been announced by Trump.