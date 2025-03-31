Japan’s industrial production grew at the fastest clip in nearly a year, as manufacturers sought to meet strong demand before the U.S. implements new tariffs on autos and auto parts.

Factory output increased in February by 2.5% from January, the first advance in four months and marking the fastest gain since March last year, the industry ministry reported Monday. Economists had expected a 2.0% gain. Output rose 0.3% from a year ago, missing the consensus call of a 1.2% rise.

The ministry also reported that retail sales increased 0.5% in February from January, slightly better than the forecast, while they gained 1.4% versus the previous year.