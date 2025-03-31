The Trump administration has ordered some French companies with U.S. government contracts to comply with his executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, highlighting the extraterritorial reach of U.S. policies and their potential impact on European corporate practices.

The companies have been told to confirm their compliance in a questionnaire entitled "Certification Regarding Compliance With Applicable Federal Anti-Discrimination Law."

President Donald Trump's "America First" policies have stoked economic and political tensions between the U.S. and Europe since his January 20 inauguration. The U.S. questionnaire raises questions about the practical changes targeted companies may need to implement, given the differing approaches between the U.S. and France.