Alaska's governor will brief U.S. President Donald Trump's administration next week on progress in securing Asian backing for a $44 billion natural gas export project, he said, part of Washington’s broader push on trade and tariffs.

Trump wants Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to join the project and Gov. Mike Dunleavy is winding up a trip through Asia where he has been seeking investors and long-term buyers.

He is traveling with the heads of the state-run Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) and development partner Glenfarne Group and has held talks in Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and Japan.