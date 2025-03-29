Elon Musk said his xAI artificial intelligence startup has acquired the X platform, which he also controls, at a valuation of $33 billion, marking a surprise twist for the social network formerly known as Twitter.

"The combination values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion,” the billionaire wrote Friday in a post on X. The value of X is $45 billion when including $12 billion of debt, he said, describing the purchase as an all-stock transaction.

The deal gives the new combined entity, called XAI Holdings, a value of more than $100 billion, not including the debt, according to a person familiar with the arrangement, who asked not to be identified because the terms weren’t public. Morgan Stanley was the sole banker on the deal, representing both sides, other people said.