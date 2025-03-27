Top trade officials from South Korea and Japan are set to meet with their Chinese counterpart in Seoul this weekend to discuss economic cooperation as they seek ways to respond to increasing trade pressure from the U.S., according to a media report.

South Korea’s Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun will host the meeting with Japan’s Yoji Muto and China’s Wang Wentao on Sunday, the first such gathering among the three nations in five years, Yonhap News said. South Korea’s Industry Ministry declined to confirm the report.

The meeting comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to implement a 25% tariff on auto imports. The auto tariffs will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Washington time on April 3, initially targeting fully assembled vehicles. The president is expected to make an even broader announcement of so-called reciprocal tariffs around the same time.