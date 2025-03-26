A new commercial complex will open at Tokyo’s Takanawa Gateway Station on Thursday, aiming to turn the area into a futuristic "city" featuring autonomous vehicles and a hub for global academic institutions and startups.

Takanawa Gateway City, a ¥600 billion ($3.3 billion) complex spanning 845,000 square meters, is a long-planned redevelopment project from East Japan Railway (JR East) that integrates residential, commercial and cultural facilities.

"Takanawa Gateway City is the testing ground for the makings of a fulfilled life 100 years into the future," said Tomoyuki Degawa, manager of the urban development department at JR East's marketing division, at a news conference Tuesday.