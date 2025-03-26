About 30% of major Japanese companies have introduced or plan to introduce artificial intelligence in their employee recruitment activities, according to a survey by Jiji Press.

Of the 100 major companies surveyed, eight said that they will use AI to recruit students who will graduate in spring 2026, while 21 companies said they have already introduced AI.

The results show that companies are looking to AI to increase the efficiency of recruitment efforts as competition for human resources heats up.