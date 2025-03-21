Tesla recalled all the Cybertrucks it produced and sold in the first 15 months it’s been on the U.S. market over a safety issue it’s having trouble resolving.

The carmaker estimates that 1% of the 46,096 pickups it’s calling back have a defect, according to a recall report filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Pieces of steel trim along the exterior of the Cybertruck are joined to the vehicle by an adhesive that’s "susceptible to environmental embrittlement,” the company said.

Tesla says it will foot the bill for replacing the panels with ones that meet its durability requirements. But as of March 18 — the day Tesla submitted its recall report — the company said it had not yet corrected the issue in production. The manufacturer expected to sort out the remedy on or around March 21.