Google said Tuesday it will acquire cloud security platform Wiz for $32 billion, citing the need for greater cybersecurity capacity as artificial intelligence embeds itself in technology infrastructure.

The all-cash deal brings Wiz into the Google Cloud operation, boosting the capacity of consumers to use "multiple clouds" and providing "an end-to-end security platform for customers, of all types and sizes, in the AI era," the companies said in a joint statement.

The deepening influence of AI makes "cybersecurity increasingly important in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security," they added.